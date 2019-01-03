current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 3rd, 2019
Two women enter Sabarimala Temple
- Two women below the age of 50 enter the shire for the first time after the Court had ruled that women of any age cannot be stopped from entering the temple
- The temple was closed for purification ritual after these women left, which the Chief Minister Vijayan termed as violation of the court order.
- Sabarimala Karma Samithi called for a dawn-to-dusk strike in the state to protest against the entry.
Consensual sex between partners not rape if man does not marry woman, Supreme Court
- The court rejected a Maharashtra-based nurse’s FIR filed against a doctor with whom she had been in a live-in relationship.
- The courts stressed the need to determine the motive behind the promise of marriage.
- The doctor had moved to the higher court after the Bombay High Court rejected his appeal
Aadhar Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha
- The amendment seeks to make disclosure of Aadhar details voluntary for opening a bank account, getting a mobile SIM, and for school admissions.
- The amendment also permits people who turn 18 years old to opt out of the system.
- Private organisation cannot store biometric or Aadhar details in case an individual has used Aadhar as a means of authentication.