Multiple vacancies for Group I service positions in Tamil Nadu government have been advertised by TN Public Service Commission. A total of 139 posts for various departments in TN government have been notified and application process for the same has already begun. Interested candidates will have apply before the last date that is 31st January, 2019.

The date for preliminary examination for all the posts is scheduled on 3rd March while the date for the Main examination will be decided later on. The last date for payment of preliminary examination fee is February 2nd, 2019 and failure to pay fee along with the application in-time will be result in rejection of application.

Name of the Post and Post Code Number of Vacancies Name of the Service and Code No. Deputy Collector (1001) 27 Tamil Nadu Civil Service Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category I)

(1002) 56 Tamil Nadu Police Service Assistant Commissioner (C.T.)

(1003) 11 Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Service Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies (1004) 13 Tamil Nadu Co-operative Service District Registrar (1005) 7 Tamil Nadu Registration Service Assistant Director of Rural Development (1006) 15 Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Service District Employment Officer (1007) 8 Tamil Nadu General Service District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services) 2 Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services

The official notification also states that it is mandatory for the applicants to register their basic particulars through One - Time online Registration system on payment of Rs 150 towards registration fee and then should apply online for this recruitment.

Further details regarding the educational requirement, eligibility criteria and other details can be directly accessed by candidates from the notification linked here. The application process can be done at the TNPSC’s application website. The candidates have to first register on the website before fulfilling the application process.