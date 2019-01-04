Admit cards for the post of college ‘Lecturer – Library science’ has been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment exam was conducted in 2016.

The interview will be conducted on January 11, 2019 and candidates need to bring copy of the admit card along with all relevant document for on that day. Candidates who fail to do so will be barred from appearing for the interview, official press note by RPSC mentions.

The exam was held to fill 1248. The selected candidates will be appointed as lecturers in library science and college education department. Earlier, the commission had released call letters for geography and chemistry lecturer’s posts.

RPSC College lecturer call letter: How to download