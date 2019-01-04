RPSC releases admit card for Lecturer posts interview
Interview call letters for Lecturer – library science post have been released by Rajasthan PSC. Interview is scheduled for January 11th, 2019.
Admit cards for the post of college ‘Lecturer – Library science’ has been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment exam was conducted in 2016.
The interview will be conducted on January 11, 2019 and candidates need to bring copy of the admit card along with all relevant document for on that day. Candidates who fail to do so will be barred from appearing for the interview, official press note by RPSC mentions.
The exam was held to fill 1248. The selected candidates will be appointed as lecturers in library science and college education department. Earlier, the commission had released call letters for geography and chemistry lecturer’s posts.
RPSC College lecturer call letter: How to download
- Visit the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on link ‘interview/call letter for lecturer …’ under news and events sections
- A new window will open, on the new window fill in your registration details
- Your call letter will appear, please download it for future