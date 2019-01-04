The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for both papers of sub-inspector (SI) combined competitive exam. The recruitment exam was conducted on October 7, 2018 to fill 330 vacancies. Candidates can check the answer keys on the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to download and go through the answer key for both Paper I and Paper II. In case of any objections, candidates can register such objections online from January 5, 2019. The last date to submit the queries is January 7, 2019 before midnight.

In order to register the objection a candidate will have to visit the Rajasthan SSO website and login on the portal. Following that a link to ‘question objection’ will have to be accessed and a minimum fee of Rs 100 per objection will be charged. Candidates will also have to send supporting documents along with objections, official notification states. Note that the link for raising objection will be activated on January 5, 2019.

RPSC SI answer keys: How to check