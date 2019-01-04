IIT Madras has released the admit card for GATE 2019 today on the official site - gate.iitm.ac.in. An update regarding the admit card was released today during early morning hours. “Candidates will be able to download GATE 2019 Admit Card from 4/1/2019 evening (around 4:00 pm),” read the official update released this morning. The admit card carries details of the exam centre, shift time and date.

As reported earlier, the Graduate Aptitude in Engineering (GATE) will be held for four days from February 2nd, 3rd and on February 9th and 10th in two shifts–9.30 am to 12.30 pm (forenoon shift) and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm (afternoon shift). For the uninitiated GATE is coveted national level post graduate engineering entrance examination.

GATE 2019 Admit Card: Know How To Download

Go to the official website of GATE 2019 at gate.iitm.ac.in Click on the GATE 2019 admit card link Alternatively candidates can directly go to GOAPS portal Fill in individual details and click on submit It is mandatory to take a printout of the GATE 2019 admit card which is required to be produced during examination

Candidates should print the GATE 2019 admit card as only the printout of the admit card, ID proof and a pen will be allowed in the exam hall. ‘Candidates will not be permitted to take the GATE 2019 examination, in case admit card and valid original photo identification document are not presented during the examination.

IIT Madras, the official organisor of GATE 2019, will release the admit card on the official website gate.iitm.ac.in. Also the admit card can be downloaded from GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) site.