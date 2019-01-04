Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Preliminary (prelims) results has been declared today on the official website - ibps.in. The official website has been updated with link for the results which confirms that the ‘status display will start by late evening today.

We had earlier reported that results will be declared today evening and in line with that the official website has been updated. The application process for IBPS clerk Prelims exam had started from September 2018. While the prelims exam was held on December 8, December 9 and December 15 and December 16.

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will qualify to appear for the Mains exam to be conducted on January 20, 2019. This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 7,275 clerical vacancies in various departments.

IBPS clerk Prelims result 2018: How to check

Visit the official website – ibps.in On the home page, click on “Click here to view results for IBPS Clerk preliminary exam CRP Clerk VIII′ link A new page will open. On the new page, enter your registration number and password and log-in Your result will appear, download and take printout for future reference

Please note that the link will reflect the only around late evening, as per the official update. Though no exact time has been confirmed.