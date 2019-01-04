Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the admit card for the examination for the 2016 recruitment of Tubewell Operators today, January 4th. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the recruitment on January 12th and a notification to the effect was also released today. All the candidates who had applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card at upsssc.gov.in.

The notification also gave details that the examination was scheduled to be held on September 2nd, 2018 but was cancelled on September 1st, 2018 due to reports of paper leak. The notification for the recruitment of 3210 Tubewell Operator (Nalkoop Chalak) was released in 2016 by the Commission. The exam will be conducted in on January 12, 2019 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am in eight districts for which the recruitment is being conducted.

Here is how to download UPSSSC 2016 Tubewell Operator recruitment exam: