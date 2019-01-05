Periyar University released the result of the undergraduate and postgraduate examination yesterday late night, January 4th. All the students who appeared for the exam and waiting for the result can check at the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in. The examination for all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses were conducted in the month of November by the university.

As reported earlier, the results were expected to be released in the first half of the week but the university released the results now. The results for both university departments and affiliated colleges were released. Meanwhile, the university is in the process of conducting the PRIDE examination from January 3rd, admit card of which can be downloaded from the website.

Here is how to check Periyar University UG/PG November exam result:

Visit the Periyar University’s official website. Under the News and Events section, click on the relevant link to check the UG/PG result. A new page would open giving access to links for Affiliated College UG/PG Student Login and University Department Student Login. Links for Affiliated College Login and University Department login are also available. Enter the required details and submit to access the result. The result can be printed out for future reference.

The website is witnesses server issues but students are suggested to keep checking the website to access the result.

Periyar University was established on September 17th, 1997 and the university covers four districts – Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri.