Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had released the answer keys for all the subjects for Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2016 on January 3rd. The subjects for which the answer keys were released are GK & General Science and General Hindi.

The Commission also released a notification along with the answer keys stating that the objections against the answer keys can be submitted from January 5th. The last day to submit the objection against the answers is January 7th 12.00 midnight and each objection will attract a fee of Rs. 100. The objection can be filled by logging in to the SSO portal and click on ‘Question Objection’ link on the website.

All the candidates who had appeared for the SI 2016 Combined Competitive Exam can check the answer keys at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the answer keys for: General Hindi andGK and General Science

Here is how raise objection for RPSC SI 2016 answer keys: