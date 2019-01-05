A plausible release date of answer key for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D exam has been issued. The answer key is expected to be released by next week, confirms an Indian Express report. RRB official, Angraj Mohan was quoted saying, “The result will be released on Friday, January 11, 2019 (Friday) on the official website.”

The RRB recruitment exam for filling in posts at group D level was conducted on December 17, 2018. It comprised of 100 multiple-choice type questions which had negative marking of one-third marks for every wrong answers.

Once released candidates will have to thoroughly go through the answer key. In case of objections over the answer key released, candidates will be provided with opportunity to raise the same with RRB authority online. Details related to the objections and the answer link will activate on January 11, 2019.

A link on official sites, regional and central, will be uploaded on January 11th as mentioned earlier and candidates will have to access the answer keys from there. Reportedly over 1.90 crore candidates had registered for the recruitment exam which would fill a total of 62,907 posts.