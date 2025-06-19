The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially published the seat allocation result for the Mock Round 1 for the INI-CET July 2025 session. Candidates can now view the results at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

This centralised process facilitates admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses including MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS across top Institutes of National Importance (INIs) in the country.

To register, candidates are required to log in through the PG Online Seat Allocation portal, which will be accessible via their MyPage on the AIIMS website. Only those who have cleared the INI-CET will see the link activated on their dashboard. For candidates facing login issues, the portal allows resetting the password through the “Forgot Password” option.

Direct link to access the the Mock Round 1 results.

Here’s the complete schedule of Online Seat Allocation for July 2025 session.