Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the hall tickets for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of SCT PC positions on January 5th, 2019. The hall tickets are for candidates whose exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8th, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The preliminary examination for most candidates was scheduled for January 6th but some candidates had asked for postponement as their exam dates clashed with RPF exam. So the board is conducting preliminary exam for such candidates on January 8th, 2019. The board had released list of candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam on January 8th on January 3rd.

Here is how to download APSLPRB SCT hall tickets:

Visit the APSLRPB official website. Click on the link for downloading the hall ticket for January 8th exam. Enter the required details and click on ‘Submit’. The hall ticket will be displayed which can be downloaded.

The Board had released the notification and began the application process for the recruitment of 3137 position in the first week of November 2018. The bulk of the vacancies are for the position of PC (Civil), for which 1,600 vacancies have been notified. Apart from that, there are 400 Fireman vacancies, 300 each for RC (AR) and PC (APSP), and 150 SI (Civil) vacancies, among others.