Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) conducted the preliminary exam for the recruitment of 3,137 SCT positions on Sunday, January 6th. The Board released a notification stating that the answer keys for the exam will be released on January 8th at 5.00 pm. The answer keys will be available for download at the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The notification, which can be accessed under the ‘Latest News’ section of the official website, stated that the 3.46 lakh candidates out of 3.92 lakh registered candidates attended the exam. The candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections against the answers which can be submitted before 8.00 pm of January 10th, 2019. The notification also stated that the results will be declared within 2 weeks.

Some candidates who had applied for the exam asked the Board to conduct their exam on a different date as the RPF exam dates were clashing with the SLPRB exam dates. The board will be conducting exams for such candidates separately on January 8th, 2019, admit card for which was issued yesterday. More than 6000 candidates are eligible to appear for the January 8th, 2019 exam.

The Board had released the notification and began the application process for the recruitment of 3137 position in the first week of November 2018. The vacancies are for the position of PC (Civil) for 1,600 vacancies, 400 Fireman vacancies, 300 each for RC (AR) and PC (APSP), and 150 SI (Civil) vacancies, among others.