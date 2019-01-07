AIIMS has extended the deadline for the MBBS 2019 entrance exam basic registration application process. Now students can do the basic registration process until 5.00 pm of January 14th. The original deadline for doing the basic registration was January 3rd, 2019. All the candidates who have done the basic registration to appear for the MBBS entrance can do at aiimexams.org before the above-mentioned deadline.

The notification for the extension also mentioned that the dates for other activities around basic registration has been pushed, too. Now the status update regarding the applicants’ basic registration will be released on January 16th. The status update according to the original schedule was expected today, January 7th, 2019. Candidates can do corrections, if necessary, from January 17th to January 22nd. The final status, accepted or rejected, will be released on January 25th, 2019.

AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 Revised Schedule Activity Date Last day for Basic Registration January 14th, 2019 Status update (Accepted & Not Accepted) of Basic Registration January 16th, 2019 Correction of deficiencies in Basic Registration that are not Accepted January 17th to January 22nd, 2019 Uploading of Prospectus January 29th, 2019 Final Registration Process (Generation of Code) January 29th to February 17th, 2019 Final Registration (Application Fees and City Choice) February 21st to March 12, 2019 Admit Card release May 15th, 2019 Date of AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 May 25th and May 26th, 2019

The Institute has adopted the method of basic registration so that candidates can upload basic details of themselves and are given an opportunity to correct them if needed. The Basic Registration stage does not involve any application fees.

The candidates must have passed/should be appearing in the 12th class exam with the subjects English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology in order to be eligible to appear for the exam. Also, candidates must secure 60% marks (50% for SC/ST and 45% for OPH) in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in the 12th class apart from other eligibility criteria.

AIIMS is a premier medical institution of India and runs MBBS courses at 15 centres in India which include New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana. The 2019 MBBS entrance exam is scheduled to be held in May 25th and 26th, 201