Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 7th, 2019
Fourth Edition of Swachh Sarvekshan Survey launched
- A total number of 4237 cities and towns will be surveyed in the month of January.
- The unique thing about this year’s survey is it will be completely digital and will be completed in a record 24 days’ time.
- The survey is supposed to conducted by an independent party and this year’s survey was launched in New Delhi.
Orange warning issued for Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Cyclone Pabuk closes in
- National Disaster Response Force has deployed two teams in the islands.
- The Orange Warning was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.
- The cyclone was expected to cross Andaman Island on Sunday evening and move north-northwestwards.
National Health Authority to replace National Health Agency
- The new authority’s main aim is to implement PM-JAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana).
- The restructured entity aims to make decisions faster with a simplified structure .
- The organisation will be chaired by the Union Health Minister.