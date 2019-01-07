Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the result of 2018 Judicial Services recruitment preliminary exam result. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in, to check the result.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Main examination which are tentatively scheduled to conducted on January 30th, January 31st, and February 1st in Lucknow.

The details of all the successful candidates can be accessed at the official website under ‘Information Bulletin’ section by clicking on the relevant link. The page has roll numbers of all the candidates who have cleared the exam and are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The 2018 Judicial Services preliminary result notification stated that a total number of 64,691 candidates applied to appear for the examination and a total of 38,209 candidates appeared for the exam of which 6041 were declared to have cleared the exam.

The notification for the recruitment process was released on September 11th, 2018 and the preliminary exam was conducted on December 16th, 2018.