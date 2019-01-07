Western Railway (WR) had earlier notified about apprentice vacancies and the last date apply for the advertised 3553 apprentice posts in nearing its course. The last date to submit the online application for the same is January 9, 2019 through the Railway Recruitment Cell, WR site - www.rrc-wr.com.

The minimum qualification required is that the candidates need to clear the Class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks. The age of the candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

The notification states that 3553 vacancies will be recruited for training in the designated Trades at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2018-19. So the duration of the training will last for one year.

How to apply for RRB WR apprentice posts

Visit WR RRC website - www.rrc-wr.com Under the ‘engagement of Apprentice’ header click on the link for Online Application Register in case you are applying for the first time Then login and proceed to complete the application, here is direct link to login page

Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. Note that there will be no written test or viva.

The merit list will be declared on January 15th, 2019 while the training will commence from 1st of April on wards. Candidates are advised to be extra careful while filling the online application and uploading their matriculation and consolidated ITI mark sheet, as that will determine the final merit list.

The details of Trade wise number of Applicants to be engaged for training along with other information about the recruitment procedure can be accessed by candidates directly here by going through the official notification.