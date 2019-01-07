RSMSSB has announced the preliminary examination date for the recruitment of Lab Assistant positions. The examination will be conducted on February 3rd, 2019 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm.

All the candidates who have registered to participate in the examination will need to download the e-admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, after they are released in order to be eligible to appear in the exam.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) had released the notification for the recruitment on May 9th, 2018. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total number of 1200 lab assistant position of which 954 are in the non-TSP areas and 246 in the TSP areas.

The exact date of the release of the admit card is not yet revealed but going by the precedence the candidates can expect the admit card to be available around 10 days before the exam date. Candidates are suggested to visit the official website regularly to keep themselves updated. The notification for the exam date can be accessed in this link.