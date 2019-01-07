Directorate of Distance Education, North Bengal University, declared the 2018 MA/MSc Part 1 exam results. All the candidates who had appeared for the MA/MSc part I exam for Bengali, English, History, Political Science, Nepali, Mathematics, and Philosophy can check the official website, ddenbu.in, to access the result.

The result can be accessed at the official website under the Results section. The direct link for the Part I 2018 MA/MSc Bengali, English, History, Political Science, Nepali, Mathematics can be accessed here. The direct link for Par I MA/MSc Philosophy result is available here. The document lists the result of all the candidates who had appeared for the exam with total marks.

The examination for NBU Distance Education MA/MSc Part I courses started on November 26th, 2018 and the exam continued until December 2018.. The admit cards were released on October 10th.