Results for the Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2018 have been anticipated for couple of days now. The state’s Teachers Eligibility Test was held to in October 5, 2018 and was speculated to release anytime soon. However the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in and osstet.in, weren’t updated with the ‘results link’ at the time of publishing this article.

In fact a report by Indian Express states that the results were to be announced on January 5 but were then postponed to be declared on January 7, 2019 which was yesterday. But candidates must note that results have not been declared yet on official sites. However we can expect the Odisha board to do the same soon.

Once declared candidates who had appeared for OSSTET in October 2018, can visit the official website – osstet.in and view their respective results by logging in using enrolment number. Alternatively, candidates can check the result at bse.odisha.ac.in.

There are numerous reports making the rounds that OSSTET results have been declared which is not the case. Candidates are advised to intermittently check the official sites for results.