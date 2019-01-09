UPSSSC Lab Technician 2016 results declared; check upsssc.gov.in
The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 921 Lab Technician vacancies.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) declared the result of Combined Laboratory Technician Competitive Exam 2016 today, January 9th. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can check the result at the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The result will be visible until January 23rd, 2019.
UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 921 lab technician vacancies and the notification was released in November 2016. All the candidates can check the result at visiting the official website and click on the relevant link, the details of which are provided below.
How to check UPSSSC Lab tech 2016 result:
- Visit the UPSSSC official website.
- Click on the link for 2016 Combined Competitive exam 2016 for lab tech under ‘News and Alerts’ section.
- The new page will have the link for check the result. Click on that.
- Enter the relevant details.
- The result will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.