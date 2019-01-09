Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) declared the result of Combined Laboratory Technician Competitive Exam 2016 today, January 9th. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can check the result at the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The result will be visible until January 23rd, 2019.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 921 lab technician vacancies and the notification was released in November 2016. All the candidates can check the result at visiting the official website and click on the relevant link, the details of which are provided below.

How to check UPSSSC Lab tech 2016 result: