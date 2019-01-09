Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam dates and centre details for all the candidates scheduled to appear for the 2nd stage of Group C ALP/Technician recruitment examination. The candidates can visit the RRB regional websites to get the link for the exam details and centres. The exam is scheduled to begin from January 21st.

Apart from the exam details, SC/ST candidates can also download the travel pass to avail for the free travel pass. The admit card for the exam will be released 4 days prior to the scheduled exam, thus should be available from January 17th. The mock test link will be activated on January 12th.

Here is how to check RRB Group C ALP/Technician exam dates and city:

Click on the direct link to access the log-in page for Group C exam. Enter the log-in credentials and click on ‘Login’. The exam date and city/centre details will be available. SC/ST candidates can also download the free train pass from the page.

The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 positions. Later, the number of vacancies was increased to 64,037 positions. RRB officials claim that the attendance for the examination was 76.76% which is a record for the position.