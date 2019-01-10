Maharahstra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the results of 2018 Winter Diploma examination on Wednesday, January 9th. The results can be accessed by all the candidates at the official website, msbte.org.in.

MSBTE had conducted the winter diploma examination in the months of October and November 2018. It is being reported that around 3 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. The exam is conducted twice in a year, the summer diploma exam and the winter diploma exam. The Summer diploma exam results were declared in June.

How to check MSBTE Winter Diploma result:

Log in to the official MSBTE website. Click on the link on the home page to access the winter diploma result. Select the Seat Number or Enrollment Number option and enter the required details, and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed and can be downloaded and printed out for future reference.

The circular regarding the result released by Board stated the the colleges will receive the mark sheets after January 31st and will be available for candidates to collect before February 4th, 2019. The time for reassessment and reverification of the mark sheet can be accessed in this page.