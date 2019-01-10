The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has announced the dates for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the SCT SI 2018 recruitment. The PET and PMT exam for the recruitment will be conducted from January 21st and will go on until February 9th, 2019.

The written exam dates are also announced and will be conducted on February 23rd and February 24th tentatively in two sessions. Both the exams will be conducted at four centres, that is Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur & Kurnool.

Candidates need to check the admit card to know the exact date and location of the exam. The admit card for the PET/PMT will be released on January 17th, 2019 at the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The Board also opened the link for candidates to submit the application form to participate in the second stage of the recruitment. All the 51,926 candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can click on this link to submit the application.

The PET/PMT exam will be conducted after the document verification and candidates are expected to bring all the documents.

APSLPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to recruitment SCT Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (AR) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Deputy Jailors (Men) & Deputy Jailors (Women) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and Station Fire Officers (Men) in A.P. Fire & Emergenry Services Depaftment.