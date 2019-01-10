Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (I) (NDA/NA) 2019 recruitment drive on January 9th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 342 position for NDA (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) and 50 positions for NA.

The application process for the same has begun at the UPSC application website, upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply for the NDA/NA 2019 notification is February 4th, 2019. The online application can be withdrawn from the website from February 8th to February 14th, 2019.

To be eligible to apply for the UPSC NDA, NA (I) exam 2019, candidates must have cleared their 12th class exams. Candidates who are appearing for the 12th Class exams are also allowed to apply for the UPSC NDA an NA posts. Apart from that, candidates must be born between July 2nd, 2000 to July 1st, 2003, but candidates from reserved category can avail relaxation in the upper age limit according to the norms. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

NDA/NA (I) Important Dates Activity Date (tentative) Last date for application February 4th, 2019 at 6.00 pm Withdrawal of Application February 8th to February 14th Downloading admit card Three weeks before exam Date of exam April 21st, 2019

How to apply for UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019

Log on to the official UPSC recruitment website. Click on the link that says “Online application for various examinations of UPSC”. You will be directed to a new page. Click on the link for the Part-I Registration. Read the terms and conditions carefully and click on Yes. You will be directed to the registration form and can begin the UPSC application process.

Candidates can access the official notification at UPSC’s notification website, upsc.gov.in under “What’s New” section or click on this direct link to access the notification. The notification will give more information on eligibility criteria, selection process, breakdown of vacancies, exam pattern, exam syllabus, reservation policy among others.