Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification today, January 10th, revealing the examination date for the recruitment of Agricultural Supervisor for Rajasthan Agricultural Department. The examination will be conducted on February 10th, 2019 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.

RSMSSB had released the notification for the recruitment on May 25th, 2018 for 1832 vacancies. Out of 1832 vacancies, 1589 vacancies are for the non-TSP areas and 243 are for the TSP areas. The admit card for the examination will be released in the near future, details of which will be released on a later date, said the notification.

The notification about the exam date, which can be accessed in this link, also stated that strict provisions are made to discourage students from restoring to unfair methods in the examination. Candidates are also advised to not believe in rumours being spread in social media and candidates are suggested to visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for the latest updates.