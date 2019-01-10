CBSE has released a notice regarding the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 stating that the CTET 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7th, 2019. The notification for the CTET will be released soon at the official website, ctet.nic.in. The one-line notice to the effect can be ready at the CTET’s official website under the ‘News’ section.

CBSE had faced a lot of controversy when it had released the 2018 CTET notification on May 31st, 2018. Due to a Supreme Court order, CBSE was under pressure to conduct the exam before August 2018 and thus had decided to only conduct the exam in three languages i.e. Hindi, English, and Sanskrit.

The notification created a lot of controversy, especially in Tamil Nadu. Political parties from the state termed this move as imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit languages over regional languages.

Human Resource Department (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar, had to step in and he instructed the Central Board of Secondary Education to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 examination in all 20 languages instead of just Hindi, English and Sanskrit.

Following the instruction, CBSE postponed the exam dates and then the exams were conducted in the month of December 2018.

The CTET exam is mandatory for appointment as a teacher to the Kendriya Vidyalayas and private institutions affiliated to the CBSE. The test consists of two papers, one for those who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5 and the other for teaching Classes 6 to 8.

The test has two compulsory language sections. While the first is to decide proficiency in the chosen medium of instruction, the second is for communication and comprehension.