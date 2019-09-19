Diwali is one of the main Hindu festivals that is celebrated across India with a grand display of lights and bursting firecrackers. It is also known as festival of lights. Diwali or Deepavali in India, marks the beginning of much-awaited festive season every year. This year in 2019, the Diwali set to fall on October 27th.

Diwali falls in the middle of five-day festivities that involve separate religious rituals for each day. Moreover, each day holds its own significance in the mythology and societal context.

The festivities kick off with Dhanteras, October 24th, 2019, that marks the cleaning, renovating, and decorating of homes and workplaces by people. The second day is Chhoti Diwali in north India, while the states in southern India celebrate this very day as Deepavali. On the other hand western, central, eastern and northern Indian communities observe Diwali on the third day.

And the last day is dedicated to celebrating the bond between brother and sister called as Bhai Dooj which will fall on October 29th, 2019 this year.

Popular rituals

One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolises the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.” Light is a metaphor for knowledge and consciousness.

Also the popular folklore about Rama’s victory over Ravana and his return to homeland is something that has been recited and retold over generations since time immemorial. Briefly the gist of the story is that Lord Ram killed Ravana and saved his wife Sita. This day is celebrated as Dusshera. Diwali is celebrated 20 days after Dusshera, it marks the day Lord Ram, accompanied by his wife Sita and brother Lakshman came back to his city Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana.

It is said that the entire city was lit up with lamps as people celebrated their king’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his win over Ravana, which also symbolises the victory of good over evil.

While on the day of Dhanteras that marks the beginning of the festival season, it is celebrated to welcome good luck, prosperity and wellbeing into one’s life. The act of buying jewellery and new utensils is said to protect one against bad luck and is said to bring in prosperity and wealth. People worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day.

Diwali is marked with fireworks and the decoration of floors with rangoli designs. Food is a major focus with families partaking in feasts and sharing sweets. The festival is an annual homecoming and bonding period not only for families, but also for communities that organise gatherings.