Railway Police Force released the admit card for the Group A, B, and F exams for the recruitment of RPF Constables 2018. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, constable.rpfonlinereg.org. The website is experiencing some downtime but candidates are advised to be patient.

The notification for the recruitment was released in June 2018 and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,216 vacancies of which Group A, B, and F have 804, 51, and 666 vacancies, respectively. The exam for the Group A, B, and F is scheduled to start from January 17th and go on until January 25th.

How to download RPF Constable 2018 recruitment call letter: