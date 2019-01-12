Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the much anticipated first stage exam answer keys for the recruitment of Group D vacancies today, January 12th at 12.00 noon. The answer keys were expected to be released on January 11th but the link was activated today at the RRB regional websites.

RRB had conducted the first level examination for the recruitment of Group D positions from September 2018 to December 2018. More than 1.5 crore applications were received for 62,907 Group D vacancies. Due to the sheer number of applicants, the RRB took more than 3 months to conduct the first level examination.

Here is how to access RRB Group level 1 exam answer keys:

Visit the official RRB website and click on the relevant region. Under the Group D recruitment section, click on the link to access the answer keys. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Login’. (Direct Link) Enter the required log-in details and click on ‘Login’. The answer keys will be available and can be printed out for future reference.

RRB has also given candidates an option to raise objections against the answer, the details of which can be accessed at the regional websites or link to one of the notices regarding this can be accessed in this link. The link to raise objections will get activated on January 14th at 5.00 pm and the last date to send the objections for the Group D stage 1 exams is January 19th, 2019.

RRB Group D vacancies include the positions of Track maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Switchman, Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, and porter, among others. The notification for both the groups were released on February 2018.