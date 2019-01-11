Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandments) 2018 written exam result on Thursday, January 10th. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. to access their result status.

Two separate documents have been released by the commission, one which just contains the roll number of the successful candidates and the other which contains both names and roll numbers.

UPSC had conducted the CAPF (AC) 2018 written examination on August 12th, 2018. The candidates who have cleared the written examination round are eligible to appear for the Physical Standards Test/Physical Efficiency Test and Medical Standards Test.

The notification for the result states that the list is provisional and candidates need to provide documentary proof and original certificates to be eligible to appear for the next round.

How to check the CAPF 2018 written exam result:

1. Visit the official UPSC website.

2. Click on the relevant link for CAPF 2018 result Written Result (Roll Number) or Written Result (Roll Number and Name). Click on the links to access the result directly.

3. A new page will open where candidates need to click on the link under the Document column.

4. The PDF document will contain all the necessary information.