Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for the Main exam for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO) under the CRP VIII 2018 recruitment notification today, January 12th. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam for the recruitment can download the call letter from the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS had released the preliminary exam result on January 9th evening. The preliminary exam for the CRP VIII 2018 for SO and Clerks were conducted in the month of December. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main. After the Main exam, successful candidates will appear for an interview round before the final selection.

How to download IBPS CRP VIII SO Main exam call letter: