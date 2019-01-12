IBPS CRP VIII SO 2018 Main exam call letter released; check at ibps.in
The IBPS will conduct the Main exam for the SO positions on January 27th and the call letter for the same is out now.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for the Main exam for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO) under the CRP VIII 2018 recruitment notification today, January 12th. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam for the recruitment can download the call letter from the official website, ibps.in.
The IBPS had released the preliminary exam result on January 9th evening. The preliminary exam for the CRP VIII 2018 for SO and Clerks were conducted in the month of December. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main. After the Main exam, successful candidates will appear for an interview round before the final selection.
How to download IBPS CRP VIII SO Main exam call letter:
- Visit the IBPS website.
- Click on the link to download the call letter for the above-mentioned exam on the home page.
- The page for the recruitment will open where the link for call letter page is also available. Click on the link which is also the direct link to the call letter page.
- Enter the required details and click on ‘Login’.
- The call letter will be available for download and printing out.