IBPS, as reported earlier, has released the CRP VIII Specialist Officer (SO) 2018 preliminary examination results today, January 9th. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the website, ibps.in, to access the result. The result will be hosted on the website until January 15th, 2019.

The preliminary exam for the CRP VIII 2018 for SO and Clerks were conducted in the month of December. The preliminary exam result for the clerk position was released last week and now the result for the SO is also out.

All the candidates who have been declared as successful are qualified to appear for the Main examination schedule to be conducted on January 27th. The admit card for the exam is expected to be released in the next few days.

How to check IBPS CRP VIII SO prelim result: