APCET and other common entrance exam details released, reports; check here for details
All the various entrance examinations for technical and professional education in the state of Andhra Pradesh will be conducted in April and May of 2019.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released exam schedule for various technical and professional education entrance examinations that will be conducted in 2019, according to Times of India. The state has a centralised structure for admissions to various technical and professional colleges and students have to go through the exam for admissions.
Prominent among the exams are APECET which will be conducted by JNTU, Ananthapuram, on April 19th, 2019 and APEAMCET which will be conducted by JNTU Kakinada and the engineering exam will be conducted on April 20th to April 22nd, 2019 and the Agricultural exam will be conducted on April 24th, 2019.
The details of the remaining exams are as follows:
AP Entrance Exam Dates 2019
|Exam Name
|Date
|University
|APECET
|April 19th, 2019
|JNTU Ananthapuram
|APEAMCET (Engineering)
|April 20th to April 22nd, 2019
|JNTU Kakinada
|APEAMCET (Agriculture)
|April 24th, 2019
|JNTU Kakinada
|APICET
|April 26th, 2019
|SVU Tirupathi
|APPGECET
|May 1st to May 4th, 2019
|Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam
|APEDCET
|May 6th, 2019
|SVU Tirupathi
|APLAWCET
|May 6th, 2019
|SKU Anantharpuram
|APPECET
|May 8th to May 15th, 2019
|AN University, Guntur
The official website has not yet been updated with the schedule. More information regarding the exam schedule and other details are expected to be available in the near future. Students are advised to keep a track of the official website for more details.