Pre-booking for the Honor View 20 smartphone has gone live on the Honor India official website ahead of its exclusive partner Amazon India. Earlier on Friday, an Amazon India listing had confirmed the pre-bookings to begin from January 15. While the smartphone is all set to be launched in India on January 29, the company seems to be building quite the hype around it.

#SeeTheUnseen performance boosting features of the #HONORView20!

Pre-book now to bring the #WorldsFirstTechnology home with free HONOR Bluetooth earphones!



Coming to India on 29th January!



Pre-book: https://t.co/8RCf2cOWQd

Get notified: https://t.co/WW0zDwFjXM pic.twitter.com/Dez56WJaov — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 12, 2019

It must be recalled that Honor V20 was launched in China last month. Its key highlights include the display hole for selfie camera, dual camera setup at the back, and a 48-megapixel sensor. Now Honor fans and interested individuals can go ahead and pre-book the handset from company’s official store directly.

While the Amazon pre-booking will begin from January 15 only and go on till January 29. The company is offering free Honor Sport BT earphones to all customers that pre-book the device on either platform.

In order to avail this offer on Amazon India, head to the Honor View 20 pre-booking page after January 15, choose the denominator of Rs. 1,000, and purchase the gift card. The gift card will be emailed to the user, and on January 30 when the sale begins, the user can purchase the Honor View 20 from the same account as the gift card purchase.

After the purchase, Amazon will then email the coupon code for the free Honor Sport BT earphones by February 15. Users can then grab the earphones for free from Amazon by entering the coupon code at checkout, NDTV Gadgets reported.

It is no surprise that ahead of the launch of Honor View 20, speculations are rife about the potential pricing in India. It is largely predicted to be around Rs. 40,000. To put things in perspective, Honor V20 price in china starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The price goes up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,600) for the Moschino Edition.

Honor View 20 specifications

Honor View 20 is likely to share majority of its specifications and hardware parts with its global variant. Keeping that in mind, the smartphone will run Magic UI 2.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The Magic UI is very similar to its predecessor the EMUI, apart from a new colour scheme, real-time in-call voice translations, and more.

The phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 398PPI pixel density. It will be powered by 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and include up to 8GB of RAM. The Honor smartphone’s inbuilt storage will be 128GB or 256GB, depending on the model.

The Honor View 20 features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. There is a 25-megapixel front camera as well on the phone with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus support.