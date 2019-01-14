Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2019 website has been updated with basic details of UPSEE 2019 examination. The entrance exam, which is conducted by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU, will be held on April 21st, 2019 and the application process will start on January 23rd, 2019.

UPSEE is conducted for admissions to first year of B. Tech./B.Arch./B.Des./B.Pharm./ BHMCT/BFAD/BFA/MBA/MBA(Integrated) /MCA/MCA (Integrated) and 2nd Year of B. Tech./B.Pharm./MCA (Lateral Entry) for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The last day to fill the UPSEE 2019 application is 5.00 pm of March 15th, 2019 and admit card for the exam can be downloaded from the website from April 15th, 2019. The result is expected to be declared in the last week of May and the counselling process will be conducted from June 10th to July 15th, 2019.

Interested candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, upssee.nic.in, for latest updates on the exam. Currently, the website is hosting the 2018 brochure but is expected to get updated on or before the application date.