Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 14th, 2019
Judge Sikri rejects offer to head Commonwealth Tribunal
- Justice Sikri is set to retire in the month of March and was recommended for the position.
- News outlet The Print reported that the centre had offered him the position for his vote to remove CBI Chief Alok Verma.
- Justice Sikri reportedly has withdrawn his consent that he had given earlier for the position because of the recently developments and reportage around it.
Right to Disconnect bill introduced in Parliament
- The bill addresses the work-life balance for employees.
- Employees can reject calls, texts, emails or any forms of communication from their employer after work hours.
- The bill applies to all companies with more than 10 employees and the companies need to set up a welfare committee to ensure compliance.
Macedonia renamed as Republic of Northern Macedonia
- The country’s parliament passed the resolution and got two-thirds necessary majority.
- The opposition parties had boycotted the parliamentary voting.
- Greece was strongly opposed to the older name and it accused the country of appropriating Greek culture and said the name causes confusion with the Macedonian region in Greece.
Collegium recommends two new SC Judges
- The Collegium recommended Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
- The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and four senior most judges of Supreme Court i.e. Justice AK Sikri, SA Bobde, NV Ramana, and Arun Mishra.