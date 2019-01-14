UPSC has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services exam on its official site – upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 3, 2019. Candidates can download the admit card before exam date from the official website.

UPSC CDS (I) 2019: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in Click on the link flashing in the updates section that reads UPSC CDS (I) 2019 admit card Fill in your registration ID or Roll number and date of birth along with captcha Your admit card will appear on screen Download and take its print out.

Admit card must be carried to the exam hall. “No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds an e-Admit Card for the examination. On downloading of Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately,” said the Commission.

CDS is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. Through CDS, this year, admission will be granted to 417 seats in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.