National Testing Agency released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) December 2018 question paper and response sheets today, January 14th. All the candidates who had given the JEE Main exam held in the month of January 2019 can download the question paper and the response sheets from the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

Along with the above-mentioned details, the JEE Main was updated with a notification stating that the response sheet and questions papers will be available until 5.00 pm of January 17th before which the candidates are advised to download them for future reference. It is expected that the NTA will release the answer keys within few days.

How to download January 2019 JEE Main question paper and response sheet:

Visit the JEE Main website. Click on the link to download the question paper and response sheet on the home page. Click on searching the documents either via Application Number and password or Application number and Date of Birth. Enter the required details and click on ‘Login’. The question paper and response sheet will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

NTA took over the responsibility of conducting the JEE Main examination from this year. The JEE Main exam will be conducted twice in a year, January and April, and candidates have an option to either appear in one of the sessions or both the sessions. JEE Main January 2019 examinations were conducted in multiple sessions January 8th to January 12th through CBT and around 9.41 lakh candidates participated in the exam.