The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative dates for final results of Stenographer group C, D recruitment examinations. SSC is scheduled to release the aforementioned results on March 29, 2019. To recall, the result was earlier declared on November 28, but because of discrepancies raised by some candidates, the commission has decided to scrutinise and announce the final result on the scheduled date.

“Consequent upon receipt of some representations from the candidates regarding evaluation of their Skill Test, the Commission has undertaken a comprehensive review of such cases. The Commission will declare the final result of the above mentioned examination on March 29, 2019”, the official notification states.

Once declared candidates can check their results for SSC stenographer on the official website – ssc.gov.in. SSC works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.