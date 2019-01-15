UPSESSB has released admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of lecturer in the state-run institutes. Candidates can download their UPSESSB hall ticket from the official website — upsessb.org. The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board has scheduled the recruitment exam for February 1st, 2019.

The admit cards will be available till February 1, 2019. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, according to official notification. Candidates have be advised to go through instructions printed on the admit card and report at the exam centre on stipulated time.

UPSESSB admit card: How to download