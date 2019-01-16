The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the accounts officer, assistant officer and technician recruitment examinations. The candidates can now download the admit card through the official website - upenergy.in.

How to download admit card for UPPCL recruitment

Visit the official website - upenergy.in Click on ‘vacancy/results tab’ which will open a new page Then click on the ‘download admit card’ link or click direct link here Enter registration number, roll number and submit Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

There were total 2842 vacancies advertised by UPPCL out of which Technician posts alone account for majority of the vacancies. While there are 42 Account officer vacancies and 21 Assistant Account vacancies, a total of 2,779 technician posts have been advertised.

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination. The competitive examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the second week of April 2018.