Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2018 on Tuesday, January 15th. The Commission has recommended 440 candidates for the final recruitment, details of which can be accessed at the UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

The CMSE 2018 part 2 personality test was conducted November 2018 to January 2019. The Commission has recommended 440 candidates for appointment, of which 2018 from general category, 207 are from OBC, 10 candidates for SC, and 5 candidates from ST category. A total number of 119 candidates have been kept in reserve list.

How to check UPSC CMSE 2018 final result:

Visit the UPSC official website. Click on the CMSE 2018 final result link under ‘What’s New’ section. Click on the link under ‘Document’ column. The PDF contains the list of names and roll number of candidates who were recommended for CMSE 2018 appointment.

UPSC CMSE 2018 registration process began on May 2nd, 2018 and the part 1 preliminary examination July 22nd, 2018. UPSC conducted the CMSE exam for the following posts: Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, and Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, of which there are 300, 16 and 138 vacancies, respectively.