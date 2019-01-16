SC asks Centre to respond to PIL against government’s IT interception notification
The PIL was filed questioning the central government’s notification which gives 10 agencies power to intercept and monitor any computer or communication device.
The Court has given the government six weeks to respond.
The central government had authorised Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (for Income Tax Department), Directorate Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, Directorate of Signal Intelligence, and Delhi Police commissioner snooping powers on any communication device with authorisation from competent agencies.
PM Modi inaugurates Kollam Bypass in Kerala
PM inaugurated several developmental projects including Kollam Bypass which lies on National Highway 66.
PM also unveiled a plaque launching projects under Swadesh Darshan scheme.
Swadesh Drashan scheme under Ministry of Tourism aims at themes-based tourism circuits.
Chhattisgarh schools mid-day meal to include eggs to increase protein intake
The eggs can substituted with milk or other protein products for vegetarian students.
The government said that samples were collected from 66 schools in 19 districts to check the nutritional value and thus the decision to include egg was reached.
The circular also said that mid-day meals must also include local, seasonal fruits and whole grain rice.