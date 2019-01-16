Orissa Teachers Eligibility Test or TET 2019 question paper has been allegedly leaked online. Indian Express in a report has cited a question paper that is doing the rounds currently on social media. The question paper is claimed to be the same as for the exam that was held today.

As per reports, 1.75 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. However, the exam authority has not confirmed the OTET question paper leak. OTET was scheduled to be conducted today – January 16, 2019 in two shifts. Morning shift started at 10 am onwards and the afternoon shift was held from 2 pm.

The recruitment exam is conducted to enrol teachers in class 1 to class 8. It is conducted in offline mode in two sets. Paper I is for the recruitment for class 1 to class 5 teachers and paper II is for recruitment for class 6 to class 8.