Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will conduct the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2018 exam on May 12th, 2019. The information was updated at the official COMEDK website, comedk.org.

The application process was supposed to start today 12.00 noon at the official website but has been delayed for unknown reasons. The website says that the application process will start soon and candidates are advised to keep checking the website frequently.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises the single-window counselling process. Last year the exam was conducted in the online mode at 291 centres in 137 cities across the country.

COMEDK was established in 2004-2005 and has 16 medical, 24 dental and around 190 engineering colleges under its banner in the state of Karnataka. The UGET exam is conducted to select students for COMEDK-member engineering colleges.