Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card for the 2nd stage exam for the recruitment of Group C ALP/Technician positions today, January 17th. The RRB will be conducting the exam from January 21st and the admit card was supposed to be released 4 days before the exam.

All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the 2nd stage exam can check the RRB regional websites to download the admit card.

RRB had released the exam date and centre details on January 9th, 2019 and had informed that the exam will be conducted from January 21st to January 23rd. Apart from the exam details, SC/ST candidates can also download the travel pass to avail for the free travel pass. The mock test link will be activated on January 12th.

RRB had released the notification for the Group C ALP/Technician recruitment in February 2018 for around 25,500 positions. The vacancies were later revised to 64,037 positions.

RRB officials claim that the attendance for the 1st stage examination recorded a attendance of 76.76% and the result was declared on November 2nd but due to a number of objections from the candidates, a revised result has been released on December 20th.