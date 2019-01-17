Orissa Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 was cancelled by the Board of Secondary Education, Orissa citing question paper leaks. The apparent leaked question papers had begun circulating online on social media platforms ahead of the first shift exam yesterday. BSEO is yet to announce the fresh dates for the re-examination.

BSEO had scheduled the OTET 2019 exam yesterday that is on January 17th in two shifts. However the questions papers had been leaked and were making the rounds on Facebook and Twitter. “Both OTET exam papers scheduled for the day have been cancelled. After getting information that question papers were leaked, we investigated and found the claims were true,” BSE president Jahanara Begum was reported saying by Indian Express.

Further Begum said that an FIR has been filed with the police. At an examination centre in Rourkela, the conducting authorities told that they received a call from the District Education Officer (DEO) asking them not to open the seal of the package containing the question papers because they had been leaked, IE report added.

Later, candidates reported receiving photographs of question papers and handwritten answers on their mobile phones. Reportedly, 1.75 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and the recruitment exam was conducted to enrol teachers in class 1 to class 8.