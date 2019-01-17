Xavier School of Management (XLRI) declared the result the Xavier Admissions Test (XAT) 2019. All the students who have appeared for the entrance exam can check the official website, xatonline.in, for the scores. The website is experiencing some server issues but the students are suggested to keep checking the website.

XLRI conducts the XAT exam for admissions to management course imparted by the institute. The shortlisted candidates based the XAT scores will have to appear for the interview round before finally being selected for the two-year management course. XAT scores are also used for admissions to many other institutions for admissions to their management programmes.

Here is how to check XAT 2019 result:

Visit the official website of XAT. Click on the ‘Login’ link on the home page. Enter the log-in details. The result will be displayed which can be printed for future reference.

There are 11 member institutes who form XAMI or Xavier Associate Member Institutes. Apart from that there are several institutes who use XAT scores for admissions the details of which can be accessed in this link.