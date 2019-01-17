Yamaha Motor India had earlier confirmed the launch of a new motorcycle on 21st January, 2019. Now spyshots of what seems to be apparently the 2019 version of Yamaha’s FZ-S has been spotted and reported by several publications. While it was rumoured that the Japanese manufacturer could launch commuter version of MT-15 based on R15 V3.0. However only the launch will confirm which motorcycle launches in India on 21st.

The new-generation FZ-S now in these photos can be seen in completely disguised avatar and it could be noticed that the new motorcycle gets a new fuel tank, new panels and a new headlamp, most probably an LED unit as well. All well too similar to the bigger motorcycle FZ25. The other distinguishing bit that we could figure was the air-vent like structure towards the front of the fuel tank.

What’s more is that the seat on the new FZ will be a single-piece unit as opposed to the step-seat unit on the FZ V2.0. No other details are available as of now but largely everyone would also like the new FZ to get a bump in power and torque output.

Other visual changes include newly designed alloy wheels, refreshed look for the rear section along with the new grab-rails and the exhaust. It is expected that Yamaha will offer ABS right from the launch, at least a single-channel ABS on the new-generation FZ-S. Keeping that in mind, the prices of the new-generation FZ will likely be increased by ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 15,000 considering Yamaha offers ABS as standard fitment.